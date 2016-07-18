 Top
    French Embassy in Baku opens a book of condolences

    The book will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m today

    Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Due to the Nice attack, the French Embassy in Azerbaijan opened a book of condolences.

    Report was told in the French embassy, the book will be open on July 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m today, as well on July 19 from 10.a.m. to 1 p.m and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

    The terrorist attack committed in Nice by Frenchman of Tunisian origin, killed 84 people and injured more than 100. Islamic State took responsibility for the attack.

    Due to the attack, France declared a three-day mourning starting on July 16.

