French Ambassador to visit Mingachevir, Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Pascal Mounier will pay study visit to Mingachevir on April 6.

Report informs, during the visit Ambassador will meet with local authorities of Mingachevir and inspect sports facilities, which will be a series of events in the framework of the I European Games in June this year.

P. Mounier also recalled that extensive delegation of French athletes will visit Azerbaijan in order to participate in the games. He noted that there is a great potential for cooperation between regions of France and Azerbaijan.

The Ambassador added that he previously visited Gabala and Sheki, and now he will pay his first visit to Mingachevir. He noted the great potential for cooperation in the fields of education and sports of the two countries.

According to P. Mounier, there are plans to organize meetings between the regions of Azerbaijan and France.