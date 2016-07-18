French Ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for support after the attack in Nice

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan immediately respond to a terrorist attack in France in level the government and ordinary people. Almost the embassy immediately began to receive an appeals of support."

Report was told by the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Aurelia Bouchez.

"They say that friends are learned in difficult times. We have seen this in Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev, his spouse and other officials offered their support. I thank Azerbaijan for this. This is an indication of our relationship, our friendship, our multiculturalism relationship and combating against religious fanaticism", said the ambassador.

According to the ambassador, France is not afraid of threats. Investigation of the terrorist attack in Nice is underway: "France will not give up and continue its fight against terrorism."

The ambassador added that today at 12:00 am. around the world in the embassies of France and in the country a moment of silence was observed for the victims of Nice.