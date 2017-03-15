 Top
    Close photo mode

    Four agreements will be signed during Kazakh president's visit to Azerbaijan

    Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay official visit to Azerbaijan on April 2-3
    © Sean Gallup/Getty Images

    Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are expected to sign four agreements.

    Report was informed in Kazakhstan embassy, documents will be signed during visit of Kazakhstan president Nursultan Nazarbayev to Baku, April 2-3.

    The agreements envisage elimination of double taxation, cooperation in transportation field, as well as protection of rear plant species.

    Agreement for quarantine of transportable between countries plant species is also being developed. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi