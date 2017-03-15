Four agreements will be signed during Kazakh president's visit to Azerbaijan

© Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are expected to sign four agreements.

Report was informed in Kazakhstan embassy, documents will be signed during visit of Kazakhstan president Nursultan Nazarbayev to Baku, April 2-3.

The agreements envisage elimination of double taxation, cooperation in transportation field, as well as protection of rear plant species.

Agreement for quarantine of transportable between countries plant species is also being developed.