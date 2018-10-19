Former US charge d'affaires in Azerbaijan appointed ambassador to Moldova

© Report

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Derek Hogan has sworn in the cabinet at the State Department in Washington as the US ambassador to Moldova, Report informs citing Moldovan media.

The US embassy in Moldova notes that the new diplomat will arrive in Chishinau later this month.

Hogan has been the deputy executive secretary of the US Department of State since 2017. He is one of the specialists on Eastern Europe and he worked in Russia.

Earlier he also worked at the embassy in Azerbaijan as the US charge d'affaires.