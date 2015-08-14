FM: No one is persecuted for political views and professional activities in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) commented on the US State Department's statement on the decision of the court about Leyla Yunus and Arif Yunus. Report informs, Foreign Ministry spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev urged the US State Department to respect the sentence about Leyla Yunus and Arif Yunus issued by the court of first instance and the independence of the judiciary: "No one is persecuted for his/her political views and professional activities in Azerbaijan. However, all are equal before the law and dealing with the activities of human rights does not absolve anyone from criminal responsibility. Holding the trial followed by the employees of international organizations and foreign embassies accredited in Azerbaijan, in an open and free environment was fully ensured. Along with the local medical services, Leyla Yunus was under examination and treatment of Professor Christian Witt and the doctors' group led by him from the German "Charite" hospital since December 2014, at the request of the European Union."

H.Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan, a supporter of a constructive dialogue between the peoples as a part of the settlement process of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, has repeatedly proposed the establishment of contacts between the Azerbaijani and Armenian communities. As one of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair states, the United States is aware of it: "On the base of the Azerbaijani constitution, laws and international legal instruments, the protection of rights and interests of Azerbaijani citizens, fundamental rights and freedoms and the provision of rule of law are the highest objective of the government of Azerbaijan."