Foreign Ministry: Collection of more data on plane crash in Afghanistan underway, necessary measures are taken

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement in connection with the crash of Azerbaijani plane in Afghanistan.

Report was told by the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev, in connection with SilkWay plane crash, Foreign Ministry jointly with the airlines is in contact with the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Afghanistan Embassy to Baku.

In addition, Azerbaijani Embassy to Turkmenistan accredited in Afghanistan, is also in contact with the Afghan side.

Collection of more data on the plane crash in Afghanistan is underway, necessary measures are taken.