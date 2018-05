Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Security of diplomatic missions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Turkey Republic continue to operate in emergency mode.

Spokesman of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hikmat Hajiyev responsed the request of Report.

Notably, Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov was shot dead yesterday in Ankara. Several embassies in Turkey operate in emergency mode, the US and Iranian diplomatic missions closed for a day.