    Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan postponed the visit of EU delegation to Baku

    Due to the increasing trends of anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Islamic sentiment, it's necessary to reconsider ties with the EU

    Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan postponed the plans of next week's visit of EU delegation to Baku. Report was told in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the decision was made due to "biased resolution adopted by the European Parliament on September 10."

    As it planned, a delegation should arrive in Baku to discuss the initial agreement on strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU.

    "Due to the increasing trends of anti-Azerbaijani and anti-Islamic sentiment, it's necessary to reconsider ties with the European Union", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

