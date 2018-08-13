Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan continue to support fraternal Turkish people and state in all spheres

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ "The strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkey is strengthening day by day in all spheres", the head of the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said, Report informs.

He also noted that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to economic relations with Turkey, mutual investment, bilateral trade and its participation in energy and transport projects of regional and global importance contributes to the development of these relations: "Along with the continuation of investment in the economy of Turkey, our country consistently increases its active participation in the Turkish economy.

Azerbaijan believes that the mega projects carried out in recent years by Turkey will provide additional opportunities for the economy and security of Turkey and the region in the near future, we are fully confident of the future of the indestructible Turkish economy.

Azerbaijan, as always, will continue to provide all-round support to the fraternal Turkish people and the state in all areas", Hikmet Hajiyev said.