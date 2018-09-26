Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Montenegro hold political consultations

© Report

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts the first round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Montenegro.

Report reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the delegations were led by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov from Azerbaijan and State Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zoran Janković from Montenegro.

Khalafov expressed hope that the consultations will be praiseworthy, will continue to be consistent in the future and will give impetus to bilateral relations.

Janković underlined that Azerbaijan is the third biggest investor in Montenegro by results of 2017. He said Montenegro was interested in further development of cooperation with Azerbaijan and informed that his government had made a political decision to open a diplomatic mission in Baku.

Janković said that his country stands for the further deepening and diversification of cooperation with Azerbaijan

He underlined EU's unambiguous position and said his country's stance on the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict based on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan is unchangeable.