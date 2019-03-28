Foreign Ministers of Russia and Turkey to discuss South Caucasus

Turkey's Antalya is to host a meeting of the joint strategic planning group chaired by the foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey, Sergey Lavrov and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will be held in Antalya, Turkey on 29 March.

Report informs, official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova said.

"During the upcoming meeting it is planned to discuss a wide range of topical bilateral, regional and international problems, including synchronize watches on the situation in the Middle East, North Africa, Transcaucasia, Ukraine and the Black Sea region," Zakharova said.

According to her, the parties will discuss ways to increase the effectiveness of interaction at the sites of international organizations, as well as issues of a political settlement of the conflict in Syria through the joint elimination of the terrorists remaining on the earth, as well as the establishment of a comprehensive national dialogue.

Zakharova stressed that Russian and Turkish ministers also intend to pay special attention to building up bilateral trade and economic cooperation, as well as to the implementation of strategic joint projects in the energy sector, in particular, the construction of the first Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Turkey and the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.