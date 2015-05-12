 Top
    Close photo mode

    FMs of Eastern Partnership and Visegrad Group to meet in Bratislava

    Ministers will discuss issues to be raised at the Eastern Partnership summit in Riga

    Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership and the Visegrad Group will hold a meeting in the Slovak capital Bratislava on May 14-15. 

    Report informs, the meeting will be attended by ministers of the six member countries of the Eastern Partnership - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus, the ministers of the Visegrad Group - Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary, as well as the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini, the EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

    On the agenda will be discussion of the issues to be raised at the fourth summit of the Eastern Partnership on May 21-22 in Riga.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi