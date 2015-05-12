FMs of Eastern Partnership and Visegrad Group to meet in Bratislava

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership and the Visegrad Group will hold a meeting in the Slovak capital Bratislava on May 14-15.

Report informs, the meeting will be attended by ministers of the six member countries of the Eastern Partnership - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus, the ministers of the Visegrad Group - Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary, as well as the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and security policy Federica Mogherini, the EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

On the agenda will be discussion of the issues to be raised at the fourth summit of the Eastern Partnership on May 21-22 in Riga.