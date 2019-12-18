Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia to meet on December 23

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia - Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlut Cavuşoğlu, and David Zalkaliani are to meet in Tbilisi on December 23.

Report informs citing diplomatic sources that the Foreign Ministers will also hold bilateral meetings.

The tripartite meeting was to take place in Tbilisi on October 16 this year, but Turkey requested its postponement.

The last seventh meeting of the Foreign Ministers in the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey format took place in Istanbul in October last year.

Turkey's Trabzon saw the first trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers back in 2012.