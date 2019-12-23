 Top

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia sign joint declaration - UPDATED

The 8th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia has ended in Tbilisi.

Report's Georgian bureau informs that Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and David Zalkaliani signed a joint declaration following the meeting. 

11:41

The eighth tripartite meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey - Elmar Mammadyarov, David Zalkaliani, and Mevlut Cavusoglu has kicked off in Tbilisi.

According to Report's Georgian bureau informs, the meeting is taking place at the State Events Palace.

The sides will discuss trilateral cooperation, as well as energy and transport projects, with the participation of the three parties. 

