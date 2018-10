Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Foreign Ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran, Sergei Lavrov, Elmar Mamadyarov and Javad Zarif will hold talks in Baku, April 7.

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said.

According to her, the sides will also discuss transportation projects and cooperation in the Caspian Sea.