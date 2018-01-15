Foreign minister: Russia satisfied about strategic partnership with Azerbaijan

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is satisfied about the level of bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said at his today's annual conference.

"We are very satisfied with our strategic partnership with the Republic of Azerbaijan," diplomat said.

According to him, relations between the two countries are based on an intensive dialogue between presidents and ministers.

Russian foreign minister also noted that the parties systematically carry out activities, in particular humanitarian events, mutual trade is growing, an intergovernmental commission is working out to determine the plan for economic cooperation.