    Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Hungary mull cooperation issues

    Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, who is on an official visit to Hungary, has held a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Siyarto.

    Report informs, Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with Peter Siyarto both in a one-on-one format, and in an expanded format.

    At the meeting, the sides mulled the prospects of the development of the bilateral relations, expansion of trade ties, as well as preparation for the visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Budapest planned for autumn of this year. 

