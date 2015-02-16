Azerbaijan and Iran FMs discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Iran, Elmar Mammadyarov and Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Report informs, the prospects of bilateral cooperation discussed during the meeting.

As stated at the press conference after the meeting E. Mammadyarov, there are close cultural and religious ties between Iran and Azerbaijan.Azerbaijani Foreign Minister also noted that in recent years, about 20 visits made by the Iranian ministers to Azerbaijan.

In addition, the Foreign Ministers exchanged views on the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.Today, my meeting with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk will be held.Unfortunately, there is no progressions in the talks.

Mammadyarov also said that during the meeting discussed the issue of holding in Iran trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that construction of the railway Rasht-Astara was discussed.Iranian Foreign Minister expressed interest in expanding the transport corridor North-South and also thanked Azerbaijan for its support of Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

Mammadyarov, in turn, said that Azerbaijan is interested in the development of cultural ties with Iran: We want to open a cultural center of Azerbaijan in Tehran, but unfortunately, due to certain legal delays the matter is inhibited, said the Minister.

The head of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan is in a two-day visit.