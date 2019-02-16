Elmar Mammadyarov meets with the member of the German Bundestag

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Dr. Johann Wadephul, Member of German Bundestag, Member of Bundestag Committee on Foreign Affairs and deputy chairman of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group.

Report informs citing the press service of the Foreifn Ministry that the sides exchanged views on the existing cooperation relations between Germany and Azerbaijan.

The huge transport and infrastructure projects realized in the region with the initiative and participation of Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting. The importance of the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict for providing sustainable development and prosperity in the region was underlined and Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed the member of Bundestag on the current situation of the negotiations over the settlement of the conflict.

The sides also had an exchange on regional and international security issues, as well as other issues of mutual interest.