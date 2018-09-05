 Top
    Foreign Minister: Japan considers Azerbaijan an important energy partner

    Japan to start process of easing visa regime for Azerbaijani citizens
    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Japan considers Azerbaijan a major country connecting Europe and Asia and an important energy player."

    Report informs that Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono who is on a visit to Baku made the due statement by results of the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov.

    The Japanese FM noted that the relations with Azerbaijan are on a high level: "Official Tokyo has also come up with the Caucasus Initiative to promote development and improvement of the business environment in the region.

    According to Kono, Japan and Azerbaijan are cooperating on a number of directions and have decided to start process of easing visa regime for Azerbaijani citizens.

