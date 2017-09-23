Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov meets with OSCE Secretary General

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Thomas Greminger, OSCE Secretary General on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN GA.
Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).
At the meeting, the sides had a broad exchange of views on the current status of relations between Azerbaijan and the OSCE. They stressed the importance of furthering the relations based on the spirit of constructive dialogue and mutual understanding between Azerbaijan and the OSCE.
Minister Elmar Mammadyarov informed about Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the current status of the negotiation process on the settlement of conflict and stressed that the fact of unacceptability and unsustainability of status-quo was recognized by OSCE MG co-chairs and the whole international community. He stressed that in order to achieve progress in the settlement of conflict the armed forces of Armenia have to be withdrawn from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan. Attempts aimed at altering the internationally recognized borders of states by use force is unacceptable - added by Elmar Mammadyarov. Furthermore, Minister Mammadyarov reiterated that the conflict must be resolved in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, particularly sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally recognized borders of states, as well as the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on the issues related to the OSCE agenda.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook