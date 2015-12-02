Azerbaijani FM departs to Serbia for a working visit

Baku. 2 December. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov departed to the Republic of Serbia for a working visit, Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov departed to the Republic of Serbia for a working visit to take part at the 22th OSCE Ministerial Council to be held in Belgrade on 3-4 December, 2015.

Elmar Mammadyarov will deliver a speech and hold bilateral meetings.