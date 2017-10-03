Foreign Minister: Azerbaijan and EU plan to end talks on Common Aviation Area Agreement

© Report/ Elshan Baba

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and the EU plan to conclude negotiations on the Common Aviation Area Agreement.

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference.

"Most likely, in October there will be the last meeting on this issue," Mammadyarov said.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister also said that Baku and Brussels are discussing the second chapter of draft of a new agreement on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU.

"We need another round to finish this chapter. There are certain difficulties, but it seems to me that the talks will be held smoothly", E. Mammadyarov said.

According to him, Azerbaijan keen to cooperate with the EU and believes that it is proceeding in a positive direction.