Foreign diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan start their visits to Shaki and Zagatala

The visits of heads of more than 50 diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan and their spouses to Shaki and Zagatala regions are underway with the organizational support of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan for the onsite familiarization with the development of our country's regions and, in this connection, with the social and economic projects implemented in the regions, as well as tourism development.

As part of the visit the foreign diplomats will familiarize with the Yukhari Bash State History and Architecture Reserve in Shaki, ABAD Ceramics and Applied Art Center, Yukhari Karvansaray, Shaki Sherab Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation and an ancient Albanian temple in Kish village.

All the same, in Zagatala they will visit the Heydar Aliyev Center, History and Culture Reserve, Heydar Park, Dede Gorgud square, Albanian church, History and Etnography Museum, as well as Walnut processing plant, Azroze LLC and Azertutun LLC.

The visit will end on June 28.