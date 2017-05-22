Foreign Affairs Committee delegation of European Parliament is on a visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Foreign Affairs Committee delegation of the European Parliament led by David McAllister is on visit to Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the press service of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, meetings are planned within the visit with the authorities including the President of Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of Milli Majlis Ogtay Asadov and parliamentarians, as well civil society representatives.

Foreign Affairs Committee delegation of European Parliament will discuss issues of cooperation with Azerbaijan as well as course of talks on a new agreement between EU and Azerbaijan.

Notably, then, the delegation of the European Parliament will also visit Armenia and Georgia.