 Top
    Close photo mode

    Foreign Ministers of the Eastern Partnership to meet in Brussels today

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is also to attend the meeting

    Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership program will be held in Brussels today. 

    Report informs, the meeting will be held before the meeting of the Council of the European Union for Foreign Affairs.

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is also to attend the meeting.

    During the meeting, the ministers are to discuss development of the program in the light of the policy of reforming the European Neighborhood, as well as preparations for the next Summit of the Eastern Partnership in 2017.

    The Eastern Partnership summit is held every two years. The previous meeting took place in May 2015 in Riga.

    The foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership countries meet once a year.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi