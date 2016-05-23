Foreign Ministers of the Eastern Partnership to meet in Brussels today

Baku. 23 May. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership program will be held in Brussels today.

Report informs, the meeting will be held before the meeting of the Council of the European Union for Foreign Affairs.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is also to attend the meeting.

During the meeting, the ministers are to discuss development of the program in the light of the policy of reforming the European Neighborhood, as well as preparations for the next Summit of the Eastern Partnership in 2017.

The Eastern Partnership summit is held every two years. The previous meeting took place in May 2015 in Riga.

The foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership countries meet once a year.