FMs of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan mull fight against coronavirus

Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan have enjoyed cooperation in various areas for many years. The two nations are strategic partners

The bilateral diplomatic relationship is based on the principle of respect, love, and trust. It has now reached a new level of understanding during the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, and the year 2019 was very productive for two brotherly countries to work more closely.

As two states are experiencing side effects of coronavirus pandemic, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had a telephone conversation with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, Report informs citing the Kabar.

"During the conversation, the parties discussed the current agenda of cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats, and also noted the importance of strengthening cooperation in the fight against coronavirus infection," the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry reports.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan. The causative agent of the disease is a new type of coronavirus that has the official name COVID-2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic of a new type of coronavirus in the world.