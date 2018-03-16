FM: Work underway to return Azerbaijani women and children from Iraq

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Work is ongoing on the return of Azerbaijani women and children from Iraq.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov told reporters.

Foreign Minister noted that a working group has already been set up to deal with this issue.

"They first need to find out why, for what reason these families visited there. It's not an easy question. We are dealing with this issue directly with the local government," Mammadyarov said.