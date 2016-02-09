FM: Sweden tends to promote Eastern Partnership

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Sweden tends to contribute to the continuation of the EU Eastern Partnership program.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, Margot Wallström, Swedish Foreign Minister said at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandyan in Yerevan.

Swedish Minister stressed that the official Stockholm will make efforts for the successful continuation of the program.

According to her, a more personalized approach to countries on the principle of "more for more" needed."In other words there's more to help countries that cooperate more.The intensification of relations - is the best method in this direction", said M. Wallström.

The "Eastern Partnership", aimed at convergence of EU with eastern neighbors - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Belarus - which was launched in 2009.Poland and Sweden were initiators.

In late January, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Witold Waszczykowski said in an interview with Polish media that the Eastern Partnership program has completely failed.