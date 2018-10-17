FM: Sustainable development of Armenia impossible unless it withdraws its troops from occupied territories

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/61ed0dea8ac37ccb077d81d18afe3205/cf0ae1ac-3a5d-4904-b651-beb850bb07b1_292.jpg

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We made a pretty good progress in the negotiations even with the previous administration, but now there is a new one and probably they need a little bit more time to learn about what’s going on in the talks," Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Report informs citing Euractiv that the minister stressed the importance of good neighbor relations. "I hope and I wish there will be more understanding, that without building a good neighbourhood policy, there is no sustainable development, it’s as simple as it is. And the biggest part is for sure the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territory of Azerbaijan and the return of the internally displaced persons to their places of origin," he said.

Notably, on November 27 the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Elmar Mammadyarov and Zograb Mnatsakanyan held a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.