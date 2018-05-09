FM: Several international media agents allowed to visit Azerbaijani occupied territories

© Report

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ New prime minister of Armenia will hold a press conference for local and foreign media representatives today in Khankendi.

Head of Press Service of Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hikmat Hajiyev told "Report" that media organizations such as “Financial Times”, “Associated Press”, “Agence France Presse" requested permission from the Azerbaijani government to visit occupied territories of Azerbaijan with official letter to the he Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan: "It has not been objected to the visit of international media agents to the occupied territories taking into consideration of their respect for our laws, territorial integrity and sovereignty as well as respect for international law.

"We hope that international media representatives will visit the occupied Lachin and Nagorno-Karabakh regions and can get acquainted with the ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijani population and depredation of their property, the material and cultural heritage of the Azerbaijani people as a result of occupation. We advise foreign media representatives to visit Agdam, Jabrayil, Fuzuli and other regions during the visit that were completely destroyed. However experience shows that the Armenian side will not allow them to go beyond Khankendi, "he said.