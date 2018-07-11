FM: "Partnership Priorities" document creates important platform for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU

© Report

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on initialing of "Partnership Priorities" document between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

Report informs, the statement reads:

"The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E .Mr. Ilham Aliyev is on the working visit to Brussels, Kingdom of Belgium on 10-12 July 2018.

President Ilham Aliyev in the framework of visit to Brussels was at the Headquarters of the Council of European Union. President Ilham Aliyev and Donald Tusk, President of the European Council had a meeting and broad exchange of views on development of comprehensive cooperation between EU and Azerbaijan. They commended continuous efforts of both sides towards strengthening of cooperation.

Under the auspices of President Ilham Aliyev and President Donald Tusk, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the Commission Federica Mogherini initialized EU-Azerbaijan Partnership Priorities Document.

As established in the Article 1 of the Partnership Priorities document the EU and Azerbaijan have agreed on Joint Partnership Priorities with a view to further strengthening their relationship, based on mutual interest and common values, as wells as commitments to the respect of and support for the territorial integrity, inviolability of international borders of states, independence and sovereignty of each other. As enshrined in the text, Partnership Priorities covers the period of 2018-2020 and reflects the equality and mutual nature of Partnership.

The document also indicates Azerbaijan’s policy to diversify its economy and its ambitious economic reform agenda, as well as EU’s role as key investor in the country accounting for over half of foreign direct investment in both the oil and non-oil sectors. Building further on a shared strategic goal of Azerbaijan and the EU to establish direct energy and transport links, the Partnership Priorities Document highlights Azerbaijan’s role as a strategic energy partner and its geographical location as a natural transport hub offering possibilities to enhance connections, boosting trade and logistics and enabling East-West and North-South Transportation projects in the region. Completion of Southern Gas Corridor and the timely beginning of the gas delivers to the European market are also reaffirmed as key priorities in the document. Partnership Priorities cover good governance, as well as mobility and people-to-people contacts, intercultural dialogue, humanitarian, education cooperation and other areas of mutual interest as key spheres.

The visit by President Ilham Aliyev to EU in 2017 and subsequent visits by EU high delegations to Azerbaijan ushered in a new page in EU-Azerbaijan cooperation. Implementation of Partnership Priorities Document, including “20 Deliverables for 2020”, and other joint projects along with the soonest completion of partnership agreement will provide an important prerequisite and comprehensive framework for further development of mutually beneficial cooperation between EU and Azerbaijan.

The Republic of Azerbaijan commends reiterated continuous support by EU to the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, as it is also reflected in the Partnership Priorities Document.

Based upon the principles and norms of international law, Helsinki Final Act respect and support to the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of states constitute the fundamental basis of international relations and contribute to guaranteeing of lasting peace and security".