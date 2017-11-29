FM: Opening of Costa Rican Embassy to Azerbaijan a sign of good relations

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The opening of the embassy in Baku is a sign of good relations that exist between Azerbaijan and Costa Rica.

Report informs, Costa Rican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, Manuel González Sanz told reporters in Baku.

He noted that this is his third visit to the country.

"Today is a very important day for my country, as we are opening our embassy to Azerbaijan. It is a very clear evidence of friendship that we built in a fairly short period of time. Despite diplomatic relations between us were established long ago, we have significantly developed our cooperation in recent times", Sanz said.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for the interesting conversation that took place today.

Manuel González Sanz expressed interest in "Azerbaijan to become an important strategic partner of Costa Rica among the countries in this part of the world."

The Costa Rican FM expressed hope that Azerbaijan will also open an embassy in San Jose.

Manuel González Sanz noted that the Charge d'Affaires will head the embassy in Baku for now and expressed hope that Ambassador of Costa Rica to Azerbaijan will be appointed next year.