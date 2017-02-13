FM: Georgia and Azerbaijan support territorial integrity and sovereignty of each other

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ There are strategic friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference in Baku after a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Mikheil Janelidze. According to him, economic and transport projects also discussed at the meeting. The minister expressed confidence that construction of the railway "Baku-Tbilisi-Kars" will be completed this year.

"We also discussed the issue of the organization of the ministerial meeting in the format of Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia within six months of this year", Mammadyarov said.

According to the Azerbaijani minister, the sides also discussed regional conflicts: "Azerbaijan supports Georgia's position on international markets, as well as Georgia supports us."

Mammadyarov also discussed with Janelidze the issue of intensifying activities of GUAM.

In turn, Janelidze noted the presence of strategic relations with Azerbaijan. "We celebrate 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations. We are proud to be able to build a strong relationship."

Georgian minister expressed the hope that the development of these relations will help toe create stability in the region: "Speaking of turnover in past year, these figures were not positive, since the crisis was observed in the region. But we have agreed to use the maximum of our potential".

At the same time, Janelidze noted the growth of investment and the number of tourists from Azerbaijan to Georgia.

Georgian Foreign Minister added that the two countries support territorial integrity and sovereignty of each other.

Janelidze also congratulated Azerbaijan with the start of negotiations with the EU on an agreement of strategic cooperation.