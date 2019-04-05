Mammadyarov: Mutually beneficial relationship with Russia is a priority for Azerbaijan

© Report/ Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/3647b80769fa8941669c4873f6f0ede1/5de3ab99-c4c9-4c7f-9d2e-0a78ef17de69_292.jpg

"There has always been a strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia," Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov told journalists, commenting on the development of Azerbaijani-Russian relations.

"In the context of the fact that Russia is a big neighbor. If you look through the prism of the economy, this is a huge market. If we talk about mutual understanding, then we have no problems with the language. The Russian language is the language of international communication. I think that for Azerbaijan building normal, mutually beneficial relations with Russia is a priority," the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan said.