FM: Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran will demonstrate common position on Jerusalem at UN GA

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran will deliver a common position on Jerusalem at the special session of the UN General Assembly on December 21.

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said at a press conference following the trilateral meeting of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran Foreign Ministers in Baku.

Mammadyarov said that during the meeting the issue of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was discussed.

"We all will come forward with a common position on this issue at the UN General Assembly tomorrow," Foreign Minister said.

Notably, a draft resolution on Jerusalem will be submitted on December 21 at a special session of the UN General Assembly.