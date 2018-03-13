 Top
    FM: Azerbaijan keen to strengthen cooperation with EU

    © Report/ Elchin Murad

    Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Government of Azerbaijan is developing a business environment in the country. This is a result of policy pursued by the President  of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan is closely involved in a number of international projects."

    Report informs, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the International conference of the Silk Road Support Group of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Baku.

    Mammadyarov noted that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is an important project not only for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, but also for other countries.

    He said Azerbaijan wants to strengthen cooperation with the European Union, and discussions are underway in this direction.

    Minister noted that Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territorial integrity and sovereignty should be resolved on the basis of the Helsinki Final Act. He emphasized it's necessity.

