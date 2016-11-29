FM: Azerbaijan and South Africa keen to sign 7 memorandums

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and South Africa are ready to sign 7 memorandums, which will cover various areas, including air transport.

Report informs, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Maite Nkoana-Mashabene said at a briefing on a visit to Azerbaijan.

She also noted that South Africa is interested in raising diplomatic consultations with Azerbaijan to the inter-state level: "This visit has substantive results on which we can continue to work."

Answering the question of reporters, M. Nkoane-Mashabane also said that South Africa plans to open a diplomatic mission in Baku.