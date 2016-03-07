Foreign Minister: Azerbaijan and Georgia play a crucial role in Europe's energy security

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan and Georgia are developing cooperation in all fields, particularly in energy and transport sectors.
Report informs, Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze said today at a press conference in Baku.
He noted that the Georgian president will soon visit Azerbaijan: "Giorgi Margvelashvili intends to visit Azerbaijan for the purpose of high-level meetings", the head of the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.
M.Janelidze said that this year marks 20 years since the implementation of the first joint strategic project of the Baku-Supsa pipeline, which "became the basis for future joint projects, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars".
"Azerbaijan and Georgia play a crucial role in Europe's energy security issue", said the minister.
Foreign Minister said that Georgia and Azerbaijan have supported each other on international markets and within international organizations on a number of issues, including the plan to enhance cooperation within the framework of GUAM.
M. Janelidze said that Georgia recognizes the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author
