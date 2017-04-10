Flag at Swedish embassy in Baku lowered to half-staff to the memory of Stockholm terror victims

Baku. 10 April. REPORT.AZ/ In relation with terrorist act in Swedish capital Stockholm, this country’s embassy in Azerbaijan lowered state flag to half-staff on April 7.

Report was informed in the embassy, the flag will stay half-staff until 14:00 – the time of minute of silence to the memory of victims of terrorist act in Sweden.

Notably, on April 7 the “ISIS” terrorist driving truck slammed into a crowd of pedestrians in central square of Stockholm. 4 people died, tens were injured as a result of brutal act. Uzbekistan citizen suspected in this attack.