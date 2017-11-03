First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets with delegation led by Linda Lanzillotta

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with a delegation led by Vice President of the Italian Senate Linda Lanzillotta.

Report informs, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her gratitude to Vice President of the Italian Senate Linda Lanzillotta for the friendly attitude and attention towards Azerbaijan. Noting that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, Mehriban Aliyeva hailed the existence of successful bilateral relations, which meet mutual interests.

Hailing successful development of Azerbaijan-Italy relations, Mehriban Aliyeva said cooperation between the two countries covers political, economic and humanitarian spheres. The First Vice-President said Azerbaijan makes its contribution to Europe's energy security, noting that the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor project will further enhance Azerbaijan's role in ensuring European energy security. First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said that having joined TAP project, Italy successfully cooperates with Azerbaijan in this field. Saying that 60 per cent of the construction work of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has been done, the First Vice-President expressed her hope that the pipeline will be put into operation on time.

Emphasizing development of Azerbaijan-Italy relations in many areas, Mehriban Aliyeva noted that there is a much greater potential. The First Vice-President expressed her confidence that this potential will be used more effectively in the future. Mehriban Aliyeva underlined the possibility of the implementation of humanitarian projects bringing the two countries and nations closer to each other.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her hope that the visit of the Vice President of the Italian Senate to Azerbaijan will give a new impetus to the steps taken in this area.

Vice President of the Italian Senate Linda Lanzillotta thanked for the meeting and expressed her country's interest in developing bilateral relations.