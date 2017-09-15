First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva meets with Japan's Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ The First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has met with Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Manabu Horii.

Report informs, the First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva greeted Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Manabu Horii and his accompanying delegation. First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva hailed the Japanese delegation`s attending the signing of the Amended and Restated Agreement on the Joint Development and Production Sharing for the Azeri and Chirag fields and the Deep Water Portion of the Gunashli field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. Saying Azerbaijan and Japan mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year, Mehriban Aliyeva added that the relations between the two countries are based on friendship, mutual interests and cover many areas. The First Vice President said good experience has been gained in cooperation in oil sector over these years, pointing out big potential for cooperation in the non-oil sector as well.

Describing Japan as the world leader in terms of innovations and technological development, Mehriban Aliyeva noted that there are very good opportunities for developing relations in these and many other fields, including agriculture. “Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of the humanitarian area so that various nations better know each other. In this regard, the establishment of cooperation in the field of education is of special significance. Joint projects of our scientists, teachers will bring our people closer to each other.”

First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva emphasized that tourism is another important area for strengthening the relations. Mehriban Aliyeva said tourism is a priority in Azerbaijan, praising the fact that the number of tourists visiting the country increases on a yearly basis. She noted that a simplified visa regime boosts the development of tourism industry. Saying that the Japanese people love to travel, Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her hope that more Japanese citizens will choose Azerbaijan as their travel destination. The First Vice President said that Azerbaijan highly appreciates friendly relations with Japan and that there is great potential for developing these relations.

Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Manabu Horii congratulated Mehriban Aliyeva on her appointment as First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Stressing that the two countries have been successfully cooperating since the establishment of diplomatic ties 25 years ago, he expressed Japan`s interest in expanding its relationship with Azerbaijan.

Manabu Horii said he was happy to take part in the signing ceremony of the Amended and Restated Agreement on the Joint Development and Production Sharing for the Azeri and Chirag fields and the Deep Water Portion of the Gunashli field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. He described the ceremony as a success.