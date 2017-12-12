First Vice-President meets with deputy secretary general of Bureau International des Expositions

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has today met with Deputy Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Dimitri Kerkentzes.

Report informs, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva recalled that a reception was held in November in Paris to introduce Baku`s bid to host Expo 2025, and noted with pleasure that Azerbaijan has been successfully cooperating with the Bureau International des Expositions in recent years. Noting that Azerbaijan successfully participated in several international exhibitions, Mehriban Aliyeva emphasized the support of Deputy Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Dimitri Kerkentzes for holding these exhibitions.

Saying that Baku is bidding to host Expo 2025, Azerbaijan`s First Vice-President stressed the country`s experience in this area. She noted that Baku has successfully hosted several international events in recent years. “Holding these events at the excellent level shows that our country can also make achievements in Expo 2025.” Mehriban Aliyeva said that Baku`s bid to host Expo 2025 is supported by both government bodies, private organizations and residents. First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva underlined that theme “Developing human capital, building a better future”, which Azerbaijan proposed for the exhibition, is important to the world.

Noting that Dimitri Kerkentzes visited Azerbaijan for the first time, Mehriban Aliyeva expressed confidence that his proposals and recommendations on Expo 2025 will be very beneficial for the country. She pointed out that next year Azerbaijan will receive an evaluation mission and present its report on the work done, and added that the visit of the deputy secretary general of the Bureau International des Expositions to the country is of great importance in this regard.

Expressing his pleasure to be in Azerbaijan, Dimitri Kerkentzes said the support of the Azerbaijani government, including First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the events related to Baku`s bid to host Expo 2025 testifies to the country`s attaching importance to this project.