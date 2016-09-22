First meeting of Azerbaijan-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission will be held in October

Baku. 22 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to Vietnam Anar Imanov at a meeting with the head of state of Vietnam Tran Dai Quang in Hanoi discussed organization of the first meeting of Azerbaijan-Vietnam intergovernmental commission on economic development, trade and scientific-technical cooperation, Report informs referring to the Vietnamese media.

According to the President, the commission is an important mechanism for deepening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Speaking of rich natural resources and progress in a number of industries, particularly in the field of oil and gas, Vietnamese president asked Azerbaijan to create favorable conditions to help Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group to participate in development of oil and gas, and various projects in the country.

T. D. Quang proposed that the sides to discuss the project and sign an agreement to provide training and conduct trainings for closer relations in this sphere.

In turn, Azerbaijani Ambassador stressed that the Vietnamese who study and work in Azerbaijan, play an important role in consolidating the traditional relations between the two countries.

According to him, it is necessary to fully exploit a potential of economic and trade cooperation. A. Imanov said Azerbaijan would like to open the Vietnamese Embassy in Baku in order to promote development of bilateral relations in economy, trade, culture and tourism.

Azerbaijani diplomat noted that the first meeting of Azerbaijan-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission in October will open new opportunities for cooperation for both sides.