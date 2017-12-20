 Top
    Fifth trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian and Turkish FMs starts in Baku

    International and regional issues will be discussed
    Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ The fifth trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers has today started in Baku with the participation of Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov, Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif and Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

    Report informs, ministers will discuss expansion of relations between Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkey in the trilateral format, as well as international and regional issues.

    The Baku statement on results of the meeting will be adopted. 

