Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Expanded meeting starts between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Czech Republic in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 12:27
    Expanded meeting starts between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Czech Republic in Gabala

    An expanded meeting has commenced between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš in Gabala, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Expanded meeting starts between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Czech Republic in Gabala
    Expanded meeting starts between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Czech Republic in Gabala

    Ilham Aliyev Andrej Babiš expanded meeting
    Photo
    İlham Əliyevin Çexiyanın Baş naziri ilə geniş tərkibdə görüşü başa çatıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    В Габале состоялась встреча Ильхама Алиева с Андреем Бабишем в расширенном составе - ОБНОВЛЕНО

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