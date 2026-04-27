Expanded meeting starts between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Czech Republic in Gabala
Foreign policy
- 27 April, 2026
- 12:27
An expanded meeting has commenced between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš in Gabala, Report informs via AZERTAC.
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