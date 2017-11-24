Executive Director of Heydar Aliyev Foundation discusses cooperation in Beijing

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ A delegation led by Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov have visited China to discuss prospects for cooperation with a number of organizations.

Report was informed in the press service of Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

In his meeting with president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) Li Xiaolin, and CPAFFC vice-president Song Jingwu, Anar Alakbarov discussed prospects for future activities and cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the association.

Anar Alakbarov noted that Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attaches great importance to bilateral cooperation with China. He expressed the Foundation's readiness to support the cooperation with CPAFFC in order to further enhance close friendly relations between the two countries. Anar Alakbarov invited Li Xiaolin to Azerbaijan to discuss furure projects in this regard.

President of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries Li Xiaolin praised comprehensive opportunities for expanding bilateral relations with Azerbaijan, and noted that she will visit the country.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to China Akram Zeynalli said that the projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation will contribute to bringing the two countries and peoples closer to each other.

A Memorandum of Understanding on friendship and cooperation then was signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and CPAFFC.

As part of the visit, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov also met with Vice-chairman of China's Council for the Promotion of Iinternational Trade Wang Jinzhen. The meeting featured the presentation of Baku Expo 2025, and focused on the issues relating to the International Horticultural Exhibition 2019 to be held in Beijing.