 Top
    Close photo mode

    Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense: US extremely concerned about unresolved conflicts in region

    Assistant Deputy Minister of Defense expressed the hope that they will be resolved in the framework of international law

    Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ The US extremely concerned about unresolved conflicts in the region.

    US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia  Dr. Evelyn Farkas told journalist on a visit to Baku, Report informs.

    She recalled that, in addition to Nagorno-Karabakh there are unresolved conflicts in Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova.

    "Many of these conflicts have something in common," - said E.Farkas.

    Assistant Deputy Minister of Defense expressed the hope that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as others, "will be solved by just under international law."

    She noted that, today's crisis with migrants in Europe, which is a consequence of Syrian conflict "reminds us that this is a tragedy of people."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi