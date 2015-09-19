Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense: US extremely concerned about unresolved conflicts in region

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ The US extremely concerned about unresolved conflicts in the region.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia Dr. Evelyn Farkas told journalist on a visit to Baku, Report informs.

She recalled that, in addition to Nagorno-Karabakh there are unresolved conflicts in Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova.

"Many of these conflicts have something in common," - said E.Farkas.

Assistant Deputy Minister of Defense expressed the hope that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as others, "will be solved by just under international law."

She noted that, today's crisis with migrants in Europe, which is a consequence of Syrian conflict "reminds us that this is a tragedy of people."