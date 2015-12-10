European Union welcomes release of Leyla Yunus

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ/ European Union welcomes the decision of the Baku Court of Appeal for the release of director of the Institute of Peace and Democracy Leyla Yunus. Report informs, it was said in a statement of the European External Action Service.

"This is a welcome and positive humanitarian gesture which follows a similar decision on 12 November with regard to Dr Yunus' husband, Mr Arif Yunus. The European Union hopes further steps will follow. We are ready to further deepen and broaden our relations with Azerbaijan", said in European External Action Service.

On December 9 at Baku Appeal Court held a hearing on the appeal of the sentence against the director of the Institute of Peace and Democracy Leyla Yunus, who was under arrest. At a meeting the Court of Appeal replaced the actual sentences by the "conditional" on probation for 5 years.